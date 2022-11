PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 85 near the I-95/I-85 interchange in Petersburg is causing backups on both roads.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash look place at mile maker 67.8, between High Pearl Street and South Sycamore Street. The southbound left lane of I-85 is closed.

Traffic is currently backed up in both directions on I-85 and I-95. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.