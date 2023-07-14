UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 caused delays for drivers in Colonial Heights and Petersburg on Friday morning.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 9:45 a.m. and was located on I-95 North near Southpark Boulevard.

According to VDOT, the right travel lane was closed.

“There are currently three miles of backups,” a spokesperson with VDOT said. “Seek alternate routes.”

VDOT reported the scene clear and lanes reopened shortly before 11 a.m.