COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups in Colonial Heights and Petersburg.

According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile marker 54, just south of the Temple Avenue exit. The center and right lanes are both closed, as well as the right shoulder.

Photo: 511Virginia

As of now, the backup is currently about a mile and a half and is extending into Petersburg. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.