COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are experiencing delays due to a crash on the ramp from Temple Avenue onto Interstate 95 North.

The north exit ramp was closed around 1:12 p.m., according to VDOT.

Two vehicles can be seen overturned.

Crash on the ramp from Temple Avenue onto Interstate 95 North (Photo: William Gall)

Crash on the ramp from Temple Avenue onto Interstate 95 North (Photo: William Gall)

Crash on the ramp from Temple Avenue onto Interstate 95 North (Photo: William Gall)

Drivers can stay updated on the latest traffic conditions by visiting 511’s website.