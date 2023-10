UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police investigated a crash at an intersection in Petersburg for hours today.

The crash was located at Flank Road and Halifax Road. As of noon, all lanes in the vicinity of the crash had been closed, and traffic was being redirected. All lanes had been reopened by 4 p.m.

8News reached out to police but received no additional information on the incident.