Crater Health District adds multiple COVID-19 testing events in the tri-cities

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In response to the increasing demand in COVID testing, the Crater Health District is expanding testing across the area.

The health district has increased the number of community testing opportunities and added at-home testing kit distribution events in January.

“With the recent surge in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases across our district, we are providing additional community testing locations and test kit distribution sites to accommodate our residents,” Jr. Health Director of the Crater Health District, Dr. Alton Hart said.

Crater Community Testing Events:

Wednesday, Jan. 12 10 a.m. to noon at 400 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, Va. 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pathways 1200 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Va.



Wednesday, Jan. 19 10 a.m. to noon at 709 West Atlantic Street, Emporia, Va. 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 233 S County Drive, Waverly, Va.



Wednesday, Jan. 26 10 a.m. to noon at 400 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, Va. 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Pathways 1200 W. Washington Street, Petersburg, Va.



The health district said appointments highly encouraged, and to call 804-862-8989 to register. Walk-ups will be accommodated based on testing supplies.

Crater Take-Home Testing Kit Distribution Events:

Tuesday, Jan. 11 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 1239 Colonial Trail West, Surry, Va. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 233 S County Drive, Sussex, Va.



Wednesday, Jan. 12 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 400 Cavalier Square, Hopewell, Va.



Friday, Jan. 14 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 13516 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Va. 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 4951 Mt. Sinai Road, Prince George, Va.



Crater said that take-home tests are given out on a first-come first-serve basis, and that test kits are only available to individuals who live or work in the listed cities and counties.