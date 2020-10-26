Crater Health District reports substantial community spread of coronavirus

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District is reporting substantial community spread of the coronavirus, which is the highest level on the scale.

The Crater Health district covers Dinwiddie, Petersburg, Emporia, Hopewell, Prince George, Greensville, Surry, and Sussex.

The total number of cases in the health district is 4,943 and the total number of deaths is 115.

According to the Virginia Department of Heath, substantial spread means gatherings of 10 or more people should be canceled, businesses should maximize working from home, and child care centers should work directly with the health department.

Crater health reports the spike in community spread in Dinwiddie stems from small gatherings like weddings, cookouts, and birthday parties.

For more information, click here: https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/