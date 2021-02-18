Crater Health District reschedules vaccine clinics

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — If you had an appointment with the Crater Health District for a COVID-19 vaccine for Thursday, Feb. 18 or Friday, Feb. 19, pay close attention.

The health district announced that appointments at the Dinwiddie vaccination clinic will now be moved to next Thursday, Feb. 25. People will keep their same appointment time and location.

For example, the district says if you had an appointment scheduled for 2/18/21 at 6:00 p.m. it will now be on 2/25/21 at 6:00 p.m. at the same location.

The mass vaccination event planned in Petersburg on Friday, Feb. 19 has been canceled.

Rescheduling has not been finalized but people with appointments should expect to receive a notification via email or phone. Appointment times will be transferred to the new date.