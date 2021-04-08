Crater Health District to begin scheduling vaccine appointments for Phase 1c

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health Department (CHD) will start vaccinating people who are eligible for Phase 1c beginning on Thursday, April 8.

In a release, the health district said they will continue prioritizing people in Phase 1a and 1b who registers for the vaccine. An overlap of vaccination phases may happen in order to quickly and efficiently vaccinate residents who want to be.

“The Crater Health District is excited to announce the official move into phase 1c of vaccination,” said Dr. Alton Hart, Jr., Director of CHD. “We will continue to offer appointments to eligible individuals in Phase 1a and Phase 1b who have not yet been vaccinated as we work towards herd immunity.”

Phase 1c includes some of the following industries: Housing and construction, food services, transportation and logistics, institutions of higher education faculty and staff, finance and media.

The health district said once an appointment to be vaccinated has been made, follow these guidelines at the vaccination site:

Appointments are required at all locations for COVID-19 vaccination in our area. Walk-ins will not be accepted. Please pre-register to be contacted for an appointment.

Plan to arrive no earlier than 10 minutes prior to your appointment time.

Please wear “vaccine ready” clothing to the extent feasible (with easy access to your upper arm).

Anyone interested in getting vaccinated, should pre-register here.