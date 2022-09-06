PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers in the Petersburg area will have to plan ahead this week as a major road is set to close again for around 12 hours.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, South Crater Road will be closed underneath the Interstate 95 bridge in both directions as the bridge replacement project continues.

All lanes of the road will be closed from midnight until around 12 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. The posted detour is as follows:

Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.

Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 north/BUS 460 to Exit 50D (Wythe St./Washington St.). Take East Washington St. to the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460 back to S. Crater Road.

The southbound lanes of the road will reopen Friday afternoon, but the northbound lanes will remain closed until the project is complete in November. More information about the project can be found here.