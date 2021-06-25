Crews respond to Friday night fire at Virginia Avenue Elementary School

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to Virginia Avenue Elementary School for a structure fire Friday night.

Fire Marshal James Reid, with the Petersburg Fire Department, said crews were dispatched at 6:03 p.m. , they arrived on scene at 6:06 p.m. and it was under control at 7:07 p.m.

Reid said the main damage to the school was on the second floor, and the fire is still under investigation.

Crews from Petersburg, Prince George, Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights and Fort Lee were all on scene. In addition, Ried said Support 6, a volunteer group of retired firefighters who provide snacks and drinks to the firefighters at the scene. He said their help is crucial with big fires.