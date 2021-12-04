Crews respond to large house fire in Hopewell on Saturday

A fire broke out on the second floor of a home on S. 17th Ave. in Hopewell on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Photo: Hopewell Fire and Rescue/Facebook

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Several fire crews from Hopewell, Prince George and Fort Lee responded to a blaze at a home in Hopewell on Saturday afternoon.

Hopewell Fire and Rescue said the fire started on the second floor of a residence on the 2300 block of S. 17th Ave., and crews were on the scene around 12:50 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The cause of the fire is believed to be from unattended candles. The fire department is reminding residents to not leave open flames unattended.