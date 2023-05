Petersburg Police are conducting a death investigation at the Budget Motor Inn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating how a person died at the Budget Motor Inn Wednesday night.

The department posted a tweet about the investigation at the motel just off Business 460 at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators are still working to gather more information.

If you know anything about what happened, contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

