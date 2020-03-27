Death investigation underway in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after being shot in Petersburg early Friday morning.

Authorities said two males were shot during an incident on Battersea and West Washington Street. One man is in serious condition. The other man was airlifted to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

A death investigation is underway.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call Petersburg Police at (804)732-4222 or go to p3tips.com.

