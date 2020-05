HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) -- Hopewell Fire and Rescue are hailing the efforts of three men who helped save a woman from a vehicle in water.

According to their Facebook post, Hopewell Fire and Rescue says three men on a boat pulled the woman out of the car window just before the vehicle sank. The fire department said the rescue attempt "was a true act of bravery and compassion," for the woman in need.