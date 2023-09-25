HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ophelia that hit the state over the weekend, residents in the City of Hopewell will be able to have debris and downed limbs removed from their yards.

A spokesperson for the city said removal will be offered from Monday, Sept. 25, until Wednesday, Sept. 27.

For debris to be removed, residents are asked to place limbs by the curb or beside the edge of the road, call the main number for the Department of Public Works at 804-541-2295, and request pickup by address.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center — located at 507 Station St. — will also extend its hours, as it will be open from 10 a.m. Monday morning and will close at 4:30 p.m.