Decision to ban chickens from Colonial Heights’ homes spurs debate

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — There’s been some chatter in Colonial Heights about where chickens belong within the city limits. A recent 4-3 vote by the city council banned residential chickens, ruffling a few feathers in the city.

The issue was originally brought to the council over a discrepancy in city code. Residents wanted clarification about whether they could keep their flock or not.

8News was told there were multiple meetings, public comments and some back-and-forth on social media. City Councilman Michael Cherry voted to allow chickens in Colonial Heights, saying the debate was about not infringing on people’s rights.

“I did not think I was going to be pro-chicken at all in any way shape or form,” Cherry said Thursday, “but I am pro liberty, I’m pro freedom, I’m pro leaving people alone and let them do what they want on their own property.”

The council voted 4-3 to rule out legal chickens in Colonial Heights on the same night it voted in support of a Second Amendment resolution. Cherry told 8News city code enforcement can now fine residents or seize the animals if chickens are found illegally.

8News has learned the ban may impact less than a dozen families in Colonial Heights.

