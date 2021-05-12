Dinwiddie County Public Schools recognizes Magen Moore as Teacher of the Year

Magen Moore with her plaques after being awarded Teacher of the Year. (Photos by Dinwiddie County Public Schools)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie County Public Schools announced on Wednesday that Magen Moore, the reading interventionist, at Sutherland Elementary School has been chosen as the 2022 Teacher of the Year for Dinwiddie County schools.

Moore has spent 19 years working, all within the Dinwiddie at Rohoic and Sutherland Elementary Schools. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Virginia Tech University.

Her inspiration for teaching came from her father, who worked as a teacher and eventually a superintendent. As well as Ms. Horne, a middle school teacher, who ensured her she could do anything she wanted with the proper hard work behind it.

Her philosophy of teaching is that she considers positive student-parent relationships and literacy as the greatest factors in controlling student success.

Each year the Dinwiddie school system selects a Teacher of the Year. The district will send their nomination to the Virginia Department of Education, which will then select eight regional Teachers of the Year from across the Commonwealth.