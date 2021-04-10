Dinwiddie man killed in early morning crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Dinwiddie County man was killed in an early-morning crash on Saturday.

Virginia State Police identified the man as 36-year-old Danny R. Upton.

According to authorities, at 12:42 a.m. Upton was traveling east in the westbound lanes on Route 460 (Cox Road) in a Mazda 3, when it struck a 2005 Kia Sedona that was heading west in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the Sedona and the two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Upton died from his injuries on the scene.

