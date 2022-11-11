HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has named a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in May after a months-long investigation, and is asking the public for help locating him.

Hopewell Police is looking for 25-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley as a person of interest in the killing of 27-year-old Deanthony Davis, of Petersburg, in a shooting. The shooting occurred on May 16 around 11:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive.

Crawley is wanted for multiple warrants out of several surrounding districts, according to Hopewell Police.

25-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley (Photo: The Hopewell Police Department)

Anyone with information on the shooting, or Crawley’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222 or Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.

Police said that if you see Crawley “do not approach him” and contact local police.