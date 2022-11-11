HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department has named a person of interest in a homicide that occurred in May after a months-long investigation, and is asking the public for help locating him.
Hopewell Police is looking for 25-year-old Jerrell Armani Crawley as a person of interest in the killing of 27-year-old Deanthony Davis, of Petersburg, in a shooting. The shooting occurred on May 16 around 11:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive.
Crawley is wanted for multiple warrants out of several surrounding districts, according to Hopewell Police.
Anyone with information on the shooting, or Crawley’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the Hopewell Police Department at 804-541-2222 or Lead Detective Shawn Grant of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
Police said that if you see Crawley “do not approach him” and contact local police.