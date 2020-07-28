DOJ: Inmate found dead in Hopewell did not die from COVID-19

The Tri-Cities

by: WRIC Newsroom

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Investigators say an inmate found unresponsive in his cell at the federal prison in Hopewell did not die of COVID-19.

The correction comes from the U.S. Department of Justice who says in a release that there are indications that the death of 41-year-old Shareef Muhammad was not the result of the coronavirus.

Muhammad was found in his cell at FCI Petersburg early Monday morning. Staff responded and called emergency crews immediately, who pronounced him dead.

Muhammad was in federal custody for various drug charges.

