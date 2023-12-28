COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Police officers responding to a domestic assault call at a Colonial Heights home on Wednesday found a “large cache” of unlawfully-owned handguns, rifles, ammunition, body armor and narcotics.

According to the Colonial Heights Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Nottingham Drive at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27 for a report of a domestic assault in which the suspect was armed.

Police searched the home and found a “large cache” of guns, which included several pistols and rifles, as well as an illegal sawed-off shotgun. They also found several military ballistic vests and ballistic helmets, several cases of ammunition, narcotics and items which indicated narcotics distribution.

Photo: Colonial Heights Police

Photo: Colonial Heights Police

Photo: Colonial Heights Police

39-year-old Joshua Jernigan, a resident of the home, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and brandishing a firearm, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition as a convicted felon, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of schedule I or II narcotics with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm while possessing schedule I or II narcotics.

Jernigan was taken to Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County, where he is being held without bond. According to police, more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with information related to Jernigan is asked to call Det. M. Davis of Colonial Heights Police at 804-898-3066.