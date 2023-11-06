PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Have any old baseballs sitting around in your garage? Kids on First — a Petersburg nonprofit — is asking for donations of baseballs for youth clubs in need.

The nonprofit’s mission is to “create access and opportunities for youth athletes in urban areas,” according to Kids on First’s website.

The organization partners with the City of Petersburg for a little league team, runs after-school baseball and literacy programs and holds mentoring sessions.

A spokesperson for Kids on First said the nonprofit’s goal is to collect 250 baseballs — old or new — that will be donated to youth clubs.

To donate, you can email sherry@kidsonfirstfoundation.org or visit the organization’s website.