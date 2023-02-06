HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Almost eight months after the investigation began, the Hopewell Police Department is continuing to search for answers after a deadly shooting left two teen boys dead along train tracks and two other teenagers hurt.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, officers were called to the intersection of Elm Street and Arlington Road for a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, the officers found two victims — identified as 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell — lying on the railroad tracks with several gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Hopewell Fire and EMS.

The train tracks where Culver and Coles were found on Friday night. Credit: 8News WRIC

The following day, police announced that, following an investigation, it was determined two 15-year-olds were shot in the same incident. They were hospitalized but survived.

On Feb. 6, 2023, Hopewell detectives said that the investigation continues as they try to bring closure to the victims’ families. According to police, several leads have been developed but more information and evidence are needed to make an arrest.

18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg. (Courtesy of the Hopewell Police Department) 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell. (Courtesy of the Hopewell Police Department)

“Someone out there knows what happened and we are pleading with the community to come forward so that justice is served,” a recent release from the department reads. “The family of Jasir Culver is offering an additional reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.”

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.