PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A downed tree has caused a power outage and a road closure in the city of Petersburg.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, Graham Road between the 400 block and Sycamore Street is closed due to a tree down. The tree has caused a power outage as well and Dominion Energy has been notified.

Dominion Energy’s outage map shows around 315 households in the area without power as of Sunday at 7:20 a.m., the estimated time of restoration is between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Drivers are asked to plan an alternate route if travelling through the area while crews work to restore power and clear the roadway.