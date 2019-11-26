Driver accused of striking pedestrian outside Colonial Heights restaurant charged with involuntary manslaughter

A man is facing an additional charge of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash involving a pedestrian over the summer in Colonial heights.

The crash occurred on the night of July 6 near the intersection of Boulevard and Birch Avenue. According to police, 65-year-old Jack Dale Leabhart Jr. was leaving Carini’s Italian Restuarant and was crossing the street towards Benny’s on Boulevard when he was struck. Leaphart died on the scene.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Shane Erick Dent of Midlothian, remained on scene and was later charged with DUI.

On November 12, a grand jury in Colonial Heights returned two indictments for DUI and Involuntary Manslaughter. He was arrested without incident on November 25 and released on a $5,000 bond, pending a Tuesday morning court appearance.

