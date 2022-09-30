Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a car was shot multiple times, injuring the driver while he was driving on Interstate 95 Thursday night.

According to police, the driver of a 2019 Dodge Durango was traveling on I-95 in Petersburg around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 when it was shot multiple times from an unknown vehicle. The car was hit several times, and the driver of the car, a 37-year-old man from Petersburg, was hit in the legs. Police said his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Virginia State Police said the incident remains under investigation.