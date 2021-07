PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A driver was injured after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-85 at the Fort Lee Road overpass this morning.

Virginia State Police said the driver of a 2018 Freightliner tractor-trailer carrying food products ran off the road to the left and overturned in the median. The trailer was heading north on I-85 at around 7:54 a.m.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.