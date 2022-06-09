PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was shot and killed while driving on West Washington Street.

According to police, officers received multiple calls for shots fired and a vehicle crash on the 1600 block of West Washington Street. When officers arrived, they found a crashed car and the driver, 23-year-old Wayne Tucker, Jr. of Petersburg, with gunshot wounds. Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.