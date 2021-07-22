Driver kills pedestrian, hits telephone pole in Hopewell

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. (Photo: 8News reporter Ben Dennis)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Hopewell on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.

Police were called to Hopewell Street where a car hit a person and then crashed into a telephone pole. When first responders got to the scene the pedestrian was suffering from life-threatening injuries. They were taken to the hospital where they later died.

The driver was also injured and taken to a local hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, police have not released the pedestrian’s identification yet.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash can call Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2222 or Crimesolvers at (804) 541-2202.