PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers advised to seek alternate routes to Exit 50 and 68 on Interstate 95.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Exit 50 and Exit 68 ramps are closed on I-95 South in Petersburg due to a multi-vehicle crash.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.