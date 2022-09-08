HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are asked to expect detours on a major road near Hopewell’s waterfront this week due to utility work.

Today and Saturday, Columbia Gas of Virginia workers are installing a new gas main on East Randolph Road (Route 10), which will close the right eastbound lane between Riverside Loop and 7th Avenue. Drivers can expect traffic detours today and tomorrow.

Traffic controls will be in place in the area from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday until the project is complete. The work will continue over the next few weeks, according to an announcement from the City of Hopewell.

Information about the Hopewell Columbia Gas Construction Project is available by contacting Austin Anderson, Hopewell City engineer, at 804-541-2379 or Maurice Wilkins, City of Hopewell construction manager, at 804-541-2374.