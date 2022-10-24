HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Hopewell are asked to be prepared for possible delays on Route 10 this week.

According to a release from the city, Columbia Gas will be installing a new gas main and gas services along Route 10. As a result, the eastbound right lane will be closed between 4th Avenue and West Cawson Street from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, and nightly until Thursday, Oct. 27.

There will be traffic controls in place in accordance with VDOT standards, according to the release.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.