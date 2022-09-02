HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A new season often brings a new round of events and activities for the whole family to enjoy, and the city of Hopewell is no different. From fall festivals to yoga sessions, and even a student etiquette pageant, there’s much to do in Hopewell in the next few weeks. Grab a Sharpie and fill in those calendars!

Book Sale

Where: The Prince George Library

What: Books are on sale for $1 per bag. Bags will be provided for shoppers.

When: Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hopewell Prayer Walk: Bringing Prayer to People

Where: Hopewell High School

What: A walk and prayer event hosted by religious nonprofit OC3 and area pastors.

When: Sept. 10, meet at 8 a.m. to begin walk at 9 a.m.

2022 Tent Revival

Where: 4100 Oaklawn Blvd — next to the Welcome Center Near Rosa’s Pizza

What: Listen to religious and community leaders speak at this weeklong series of events hosted by religious nonprofit OC3 and area pastors.

When: Sept. 11 to 18, service starts nightly at 7 p.m.

Mystery Movie Monday

Where: Hopewell Library

What: Which movie will be playing? Solve this fun mystery by simply showing up!

When: Sept. 12, movie starts at 5:30 p.m.

Baby and Me

Where: Hopewell Library

What: Introduce your new family member to books, rhymes and songs at this baby-friendly event. Appropriate for infants to 2-year-olds.

When: Sept. 12, from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Third Thursdays Street Fest

Where: 200 block E. Broadway Street

What: Welcome the fall season with this festival featuring live music, food, drinks, vendors, kids’ activities and more.

When: Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yoga for Beginners

Where: Prince George Library

What: Bring your own mat and learn about the benefits of yoga, bust some moves and have fun!

When: Various dates in September and October from noon to 1 p.m. For a full list of dates, visit here.

Bluegrass Jamboree

Where: Saucy’s Sit-Down Bar.B.Q Hopewell

What: Enjoy some Virginia barbecue, have a drink or two and listen to some bluegrass music. Open jam sesh after the show begins at 8 p.m.

When: Sept. 24, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

BONUS: October Events