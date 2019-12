PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Madea fans in the Tr-Cities area will get a chance to say ‘hellur’ to the tough-talking grandmother next year.

Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Farewell Play Tour” is coming to the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center on Friday, Jan. 24. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and the Tri-City Designs Box Office at the VSU Multi-Purpose Center.

Perry announced last year he was saying goodbye to the popular character to focus on other projects.