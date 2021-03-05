FCC Petersburg hosting job fair on Mar. 17

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Are you interested in working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons? The Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) in Petersburg is hiring.
The correctional facility is hosting a job fair on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the FCC Petersburg Training Center located at 1 Cahn Road, Hopewell, VA.
Applicants are encouraged to create a USAJOBS profile and submit their application online before attending the job fair.
If you have questions about the job fair, you can contact FCC Petersburg Human Resources by
emailing: PEX-HumanResources-S@bop.gov or calling (804) 504-7200.
