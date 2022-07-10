PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is hurt after a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night.

According to the Petersburg Police Department, officers were notified that a person had been shot in the 500 block of Mingea Street at 9:46 P.M. The victim was located and taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

There is no information about a suspect right now, and police are still investigating.

If you have any information about what happened, you’re asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or use the P3 Tips app.

