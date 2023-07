HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Appomattox Regional Library System will host a “Buck-a-Bag” book sale in August.

Attendees are instructed to bring a bag and “a buck.” A limited quantity of bags will be provided until supplies run out. All proceeds will benefit the Appomattox Regional Library System.

The book sale will start at 11 a.m. on Aug. 19 at Hopewell Community Center, located at 100 W. City Point Rd.