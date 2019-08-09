Filming in Hopewell for new ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off series greeted with excitement

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Crews began filming “Monument,” a spin-off series of the popular show “The Walking Dead,” in Hopewell on Thursday. Dozens of people, not just “Walking Dead” fans, came out to watch some Hollywood magic.

“It’s so cool how they can do this in Virginia,” the Thomas family said.

Production for the 10-episode series started Thursday evening and people who spoke with 8News said they are excited for what it means for the area.

“It’s wild,” Derrick Bell, a fan of “Walking Dead,” said. “It makes me want to tune in. I’m excited.”

“It’ll put us on the map,” said another fan named Amanda Hicks. “And for me to watch it on TV and see Hopewell up there, that’d be great.”

Filming started around 9 p.m., once it got dark, and is expected to go until 6 a.m. on Friday. The process will start again tomorrow night.