Final ‘Get Out and Talk’ cookout with Hopewell police is coming up

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Hopewell Police Department is holding its final “Get Out and Talk” cookout event on Thursday, Sept. 2.

The event, which gives residents an opportunity to talk to police and Hopewell officials about issues and concerns, will run from 4-7 p.m. at the police department’s headquarters (300 N. Main Street, Hopewell, VA 23860).

Officers will be grilling up hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork barbecue for free and offered to everyone in attendance. Goodie bags and treats for the kids will also be offered.

The police department hopes the conversations will help move Hopewell forward.