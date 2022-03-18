PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Fire & Rescue and Prince George Fire & EMS worked to save a driver trapped in their car after crashing on I-295 near Middle Road in Prince George.

According to a Facebook post from Hopewell Fire and Rescue, Prince George Fire & EMS requested their help Thursday night with a call of a car on fire with the driver trapped inside.

When Hopewell crews arrived at the scene they found the driver trapped in the car, which had rolled after crashing. The crews were able to get the driver out shortly after arriving and they were evaluated by Prince George EMS.