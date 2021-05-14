Firefighters battling large warehouse fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services is battling a massive warehouse fire near Battersea Lane and Commerce Street.

Authorities say Styrofoam wood pallets and other warehouse equipment were involved in the fire.

Fire engines and ambulances are all on the scene working to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses tell 8News there was heavy smoke and flames on the scene.

Petersburg, Dinwiddie and Prince George Fire are all assisting in the blaze.

Crews say no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited, stay with 8News for updates.

  • A fire broke out near Battersea Lane and Commerce Street Friday evening. (Photo by 8News’ Sam Hooper)
