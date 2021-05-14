Firefighters battling large warehouse fire in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services is battling a massive warehouse fire near Battersea Lane and Commerce Street.

Authorities say Styrofoam wood pallets and other warehouse equipment were involved in the fire.

Fire engines and ambulances are all on the scene working to get the fire under control. Eyewitnesses tell 8News there was heavy smoke and flames on the scene.

@petersburgv FF are on scene of a large fire at a warehouse involving Styrofoam wood pallets and other warehouse equipment. The fire is being fought by Pburg Fire with Dinwiddie and Prince George assisting. pic.twitter.com/5OWNPTjoQk — Petersburg Virginia (@PetersburgV) May 14, 2021

Petersburg, Dinwiddie and Prince George Fire are all assisting in the blaze.

Crews say no injuries have been reported.

Details are limited, stay with 8News for updates.