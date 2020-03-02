Firefighters from four departments battle flames at Petersburg home

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters from Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield are working together to battle an early morning house fire.

It’s on Lee Street in Petersburg. The road from South Street to West Street is blocked.

Crews arrived on scene before 4 a.m. Monday to find heavy smoke coming from the house. Initially, firefighters thought there might have been people inside, but crews haven’t found anyone yet.

8News has a crew on the scene and is working to get more information.