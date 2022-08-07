PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Watermelon lovers are in luck this summer — another watermelon festival is on its way, this time in Petersburg.

The first Annual Watermelon Festival in Petersburg will be held at The Iron Works at 30 W. Old Street on Friday, Aug. 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will of course feature plenty of watermelon to eat and activities to enjoy, including a watermelon eating content and a watermelon seed spitting contest. There will also be food vendors, a children’s area, and music.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email haleyshoneymeadery@gmail.com or call (804)-310-6845.