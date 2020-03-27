First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The Crater Health District has reported the first confirmed coronavirus case in the city of Hopewell.

The man in his thirties recently traveled to New York. He is self-quarantining at home and recovering.

“The health district is investigating this case and will identify any close contacts of this resident who may require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Crater Health District Director Alton Hart, Jr., MD, MPH. “It is critical that people continue to follow public health guidelines to prevent the spread and limit the impact of this virus.”

As of 9 a.m. Friday, there were 604 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Virginia with 14 deaths.