First responders searching for missing person at Hopewell City Marina in Appomattox River (Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a missing person in the Appomattox River.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

At around 2 p.m., officers were called to the Appomattox River after a call was made that someone had jumped off a bridge, according to police. First responders are reportedly searching for the suspected jumper but have not yet been able to locate them.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

The identity of the missing person is unknown at this time and first responders are unsure on how long the search may take.

(Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News)

Assistance is being provided by Hopewell Fire & Rescue and Chesterfield Fire & EMS as well as scuba rescue and diving teams.