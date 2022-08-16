HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a missing person in the Appomattox River.
At around 2 p.m., officers were called to the Appomattox River after a call was made that someone had jumped off a bridge, according to police. First responders are reportedly searching for the suspected jumper but have not yet been able to locate them.
The identity of the missing person is unknown at this time and first responders are unsure on how long the search may take.
Assistance is being provided by Hopewell Fire & Rescue and Chesterfield Fire & EMS as well as scuba rescue and diving teams.