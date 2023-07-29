HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a crash that they say took place during a chase in Hopewell and resulted in the death of one person.

According to the Hopewell Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Ashland Street at around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, July 28 for a report of a police chase involving the Prince George County Police Department.

The chase resulted in a collision involving a pickup truck and compact vehicle. One of the drivers, identified as Andre Bassett, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida, was taken to Tri-Cities Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Police did not specify whether Bassett was involved in the chase, which vehicle he was driving or whether either of the vehicles involved in the crash was involved in the chase.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information related to the incident is asked to call Hopewell Police at 804-541-2222.