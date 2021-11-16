Food pantry available to off-campus students at Virginia State University

Virginia State University’s Food Pantry being set up and getting ready for students to enjoy the new Troy Store (Photo provided by Billy Taylor)



PETERSBURG, VA. (WRIC) – Virginia State University has opened Troy Store, an updated version of their food pantry available to students who live off-campus.



Students who are new to the Troy Store must fill out a packet with their information and then they are able to shop for canned goods, snacks, pasta, breakfast foods, sauces and more.

Students Government Association President Kameron Gray said that the food pantry has been very beneficial to students who don’t live on campus.

“The food pantry allows students who don’t have an abundance of supplies to come to us,” he said.



Billy Taylor, building manager at Foster Hall, told 8News that while the university has had a food pantry for some time, the newly renovated location in the basement in “the hub” of campus has gained way more traction with students. The new look and location have made the pantry more accessible to students catching the university’s shuttle as well as those who are leaving class. He shared that on average, 15 to 20 students visit the pantry each day.



Taylor also said that they are adding refrigeration to the pantry that will expand the variety of foods to include fruits, vegetables and even frozen personal dinners.

Off-campus student Eric Mimms said that being a college student who is now paying bills, the food pantry helps a lot – Mimms can’t help but emphasize that the pantry is filled with “free food.”

Powered by donations, the Troy Store is open every week on Wednesday and Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

