COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Former Colonial Heights Police Chief, Jeffrey Faries, was decertified on Oct. 4, meaning he can no longer work in law enforcement. The news comes after Faries abruptly retired in April.

A representative with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS), Jon Banberger, shared a statement with 8News regarding Faries’ decertification.

“[DCJS] was notified by the Colonial Heights Police Department that Jeff Faries met the statutory requirement for decertification under Virginia Code 15.2-1707,” Banberger said.

The specifics of those requirements have not yet been explained, however, Virginia State Police began investigating “allegations of inappropriate behavior and interactions” against Faries while he was off duty in March 2022.

Faries had served as the city’s police chief for 15 years and was with the department for over three decades.

According to Banberger, Faries’ decertification is not yet considered final. Faries still has time to appeal the decertification if he chooses.