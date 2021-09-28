Fort Lee Police tell residents to shelter in place after man crashes vehicle near secure gate

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Fort Lee Police are warning residents of housing on the U.S. army base to stay inside with their doors locked after a man crashed his car near a gate and fled into the woods.

According to an official statement from Fort Lee, the man crashed his car near the fort’s gate on A Avenue, and was last seen heading into the woods on Jefferson Park Road, North of a military neighborhood. Police have not yet apprehended him, and believe he may have remained in the nearby woods overnight.

The approximate last known location of the man is marked in orange. (Map courtesy of Openstreets)

Police describe the man as a white male, approximately 5’9″ with a large tattoo on his upper left chest. According to police he may be shirtless.

Fort Lee authorities also emphasized that the man was not a part of the population of Afghan evacuees being housed at the base.

This is developing story, stay with 8News for updates.