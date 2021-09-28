Fort Lee Police tell residents to shelter in place after man crashes vehicle near secure gate

FORT LEE, Va. (WRIC) — Fort Lee Police are warning residents of housing on the U.S. army base to stay inside with their doors locked after a man crashed his car near a gate and fled into the woods.
According to an official statement from Fort Lee, the man crashed his car near the fort’s gate on A Avenue, and was last seen heading into the woods on Jefferson Park Road, North of a military neighborhood. Police have not yet apprehended him, and believe he may have remained in the nearby woods overnight.
Police describe the man as a white male, approximately 5’9″ with a large tattoo on his upper left chest. According to police he may be shirtless.
Fort Lee authorities also emphasized that the man was not a part of the population of Afghan evacuees being housed at the base.
